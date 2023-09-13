Doug Pederson on Jawaan Taylor: I'm sure officials have been notified after Week 1

Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor came under national scrutiny after last week's season opener, during which he appeared to get away with lining up too far in the backfield and moving too early before the snap.

With the Jaguars taking on the Chiefs this weekend, head coach Doug Pederson was asked about communicating with the officials before the game so that they're aware of Taylor's techniques. As Pederson noted, if anyone is aware of how Taylor plays it's the Jags since Taylor spent his first four seasons with the club and started every game for them last year.

"I’m sure [the officials have] been notified after that first game on Thursday night,” Pederson said in his Wednesday press conference. “Again, a good player, we know who he is and he did the same thing here. He has great anticipation with the snap count.

“I’m optimistic our crowd will be loud and if they use a silent count, he does a great job of getting off the ball there as well. If they call it, they don’t call it. It’s only so much you can say.”

Moreover, Pederson noted that Taylor’s familiarity with edge rusher Josh Allen and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker should make for some good matchups.

“I think there’s that familiarity of being teammates for several years and knowing each other a little bit there,” Pederson said. “Whether it’s Josh or Travon over there, Jawaan is a really good, young football player that played well last week against another fine, young defensive end. Our two guys have their work cut out for them.”

If the officials crack down on Taylor’s positioning and movement, it would make things a little easier for those Jaguars edge rushers to get after Taylor and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.