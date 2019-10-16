Doug Pederson on Jalen Ramsey trade: 'I'm happy for the Rams'

Doug Pederson said Wednesday he's not disappointed the Eagles did not land Jalen Ramsey, the 24-year-old All-Pro cornerback traded Tuesday from the Jaguars to the Rams.

The Jaguars shipped two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Rams in exchange for Ramsey, who had, according to published reports, been a target of the Eagles since it was clear he was unhappy in Jacksonville and wanted out.

"There's no disappointment," Pederson said. "It's hard to comment on that because he's obviously not on our team, but we have a lot of respect for him - good player, I'm happy for the Rams, obviously, he'll be a great addition, they have some corners that are banged up, traded one, so he'll fit in well there."

The Eagles are 3-3 and coming off an 18-point loss to the Vikings in which they allowed four touchdown passes. They've allowed 13 TD passes this year, fifth-most in the league.

Their last Pro Bowl cornerback was Asante Samuel in 2010. They are one of six NFL teams that hasn't had a single Pro Bowl cornerback over the last eight seasons. The other teams are the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders, Redskins and Rams.

The Eagles have been using 2017 draft picks Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones as starters. Both struggled Sunday, although Douglas has played fairly well much of the season.

When asked about the Eagles not landing Ramsey, Pederson pointed out that corners Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby, who have started 28 and 22 games in an Eagles uniform, will be back soon.

Mills hasn't played in a year because of a foot injury and Darby has been out three weeks with a hamstring injury, but both are expected to be at practice on Wednesday. There's a chance one or both could play against the Cowboys Sunday.

"Listen, we're getting guys back too on our team, and I'm excited about the guys we have coming back and getting in the mix," Pederson said. "We're starting to get healthy as well, so that's the encouraging part from our side."

As of now, Douglas, Darby, Jones, Craig James, Orlando Scandrick and Avonte Maddox are on the 53-man roster, and Cre'Von LeBlanc is on Injured Reserve.

There's still 13 days until the NFL trade deadline.





