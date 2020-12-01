Doug Pederson on Jalen Hurts: Plan was to use him when we could

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Coming into Monday night’s game, there was a lot of talk about the Eagles expanding the role of rookie quarterback Jalen Huts in hopes of getting their offense going.

It turned out to be nothing more than talk, however. Hurts played three snaps, one of which was a penalty, and threw one pass in the 23-17 loss to the Seahawks. After the game, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked if there was a change in plans that led to Hurts remaining in a limited role.

“Not necessarily,” Pederson said. “The plan was to use him when we could. The way the game started, we just didn’t have many opportunities, too many three and outs. I don’t think we got a first down until the second quarter. We just didn’t — we failed to execute. It just wasn’t in the cards, I guess, so to speak, early in the football game. But no more, no less than what we would use him each week.”

Pederson was then asked if using Hurts might have helped the team find some offensive rhythm. Pederson said it wouldn’t because the offense had “breakdowns across the board, and it doesn’t really matter who is back there.”

That reality is why the Eagles are 3-7-1 and facing weekly questions about fixing an offensive unit that looks like it may be beyond repair this season.

