Doug Pederson: Jalen Hurts might play “a little bit more”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has been crystal clear that he will not bench starting quarterback Carson Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts. But Hurts might start to get more snaps as a gadget player on offense.

Pederson allowed today that Hurts may see more playing time going forward.

“I think I can get him in the game a little bit more,” Pederson said.

Of course, Hurts only played one snap on Sunday against the Browns, so playing Hurts “a little bit more” wouldn’t necessarily mean giving him a significant role in the offense. So far this season Hurts has 12 carries for 56 yards and one catch for three yards. He has yet to throw a pass.

Many Eagles fans want to see Hurts play a lot more, as in every snap at quarterback while Wentz watches from the sideline. That is not going to happen. It appears that the best those fans can hope for is Pederson giving Hurts the chance to contribute on offense a few times a game.

