Doug Pederson on Jalen Hurts being a ‘natural leader’; How Eagles players have responded

The Eagles are struggling as a franchise and in need of leadership, and head coach Doug Pederson believes his new starting quarterback holds the key.

During his Friday zoom meeting, Pederson lauded Hurts for being a “natural leader” that the Eagles players have responded to.

“He’s a natural leader.” Doug Pederson on what he’s seen from Jalen Hurts this week, and how team has responded. pic.twitter.com/xsM0z9tShp — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 11, 2020

Hurts’ former college coach, Nick Saban, recently chimed in, echoing Pederson’s sentiments to reporters during his SEC Weekly Teleconference.

“Jalen was always a great leader for our team,” Saban said via NJ.com. “Even when he first came here as a guy trying to get on the field and did it as a freshman. If you didn’t have the personality and the charisma that he has as a leader, I don’t think he would have been able to do that. Then to handle the situation that he was in later in his career showed tremendous class. He’s a great team guy. I think players really respect that.”

