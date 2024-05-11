Doug Pederson: Jaguars WR Gabe Davis limited by prior injury

A knee sprain suffered in Week 18 of his final season with Buffalo continues to impact new Jacksonville wide receiver Gabe Davis, per Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Davis has been limited during Phase 2 of the Jaguars’ voluntary offseason workout program, continuing to nurse the hurt he suffered in January.

“Gabe is still working through an injury, so he’s not really participating,” Pederson shared, asked for his evaluation of Jacksonville’s wide receiver room. “He’s out there and learning.”

Davis was one of several additions to Jacksonville’s wide receiver room this offseason, countering the free agency loss of Calvin Ridley and the release of Zay Jones. He signed a three-year contract worth up to $39 million with the club in March, one of two free-agent acquisitions the Jaguars made at the position, alongside Devin Duvernay.

Davis accumulated 163 receptions for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns over 64 games, including 47 starts, with the Bills from 2020-23. He added another 22 grabs for 474 yards and six touchdowns in seven playoff appearances.

To pair with Davis and Duvernay, Jacksonville took wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft in April. It then signed five wide receivers as undrafted free agents.

Pederson hopes to have a better feel for the Jaguars’ receiving corps once Davis returns to full health and Thomas, with Jacksonville’s 2024 rookie class, is infused into the team-wide offseason activities.

“I think we’ll have a better understanding going into OTAs, and coming out of OTAs even, we’ll see how much Gabe can give us,” Pederson said. “I don’t want to put him through something that’s going to set him back either.”

Jacksonville will begin its organized team activities on May 20. Find the Jaguars’ 2024 OTA and voluntary workout schedule here.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire