Doug Pederson, Jaguars select Travon Walker with No. 1 overall pick in 2022 draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jacksonville JaguarsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Travon WalkerAmerican football player
- Doug PedersonAmerican football player and coach
As the 1st overall pick, Travon Walker's fully guaranteed 4-year rookie deal should be $37.37M, which includes a $24,360,088 signing bonus.
— Joel Corry (@corryjoel) April 29, 2022
Doug Pederson is on the board as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, selecting former Georgia star defensive end, Travon Walker.
The Jaguars were selecting at the top of the draft for the second consecutive year after taking quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021, and the franchise picked Walker over Michigan edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson.
Walker started vaulting into top-10 discussions after his impressive workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, with the only knock on him being his lack of experience as a true edge defender.
List
7 bold predictions for Eagles in 2022 NFL draft
List
Here's who the Eagles are getting in Mel Kiper, Todd McShay's final mock drafts of 2022
List
7 prospects the Eagles should avoid in the 2022 NFL Draft
Related
2022 NFL draft: Eagles looking to move up into the top-10?
NFL Network analytics expert on which dynamic WR is the best fit for Eagles
2022 NFL draft: Eagles land two versatile defenders in Daniel Jeremiah's final mock
Jameson Williams on a potential pairing with DeVonta Smith: We’d be most explosive offense in the NFL