Doug Pederson: Jaguars couldn’t miss chance to talk to Calais Campbell

The Jacksonville Jaguars have only tinkered in free agency, but fans got excited late last week when defensive lineman Calais Campbell made a stop at TIAA Bank Field.

The former Jaguars defensive team captain and six-time Pro Bowler made Jacksonville the second stop on his free agency tour after spending Wednesday with the Atlanta Falcons. This week, Campbell is reportedly scheduled to meet with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

While Jacksonville has been conservative in its approach to this offseason, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson explained Monday why the team made an exception in its pursuit of Campbell.

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on DL Calais Campbell: “It was a great visit with Calais. He’s obviously spent three years in Jacksonville and helped get them to the AFC Championship game. Guys like that, you cannot pass up on an opportunity to at least bring him in and talk to him.” — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 27, 2023

Campbell, 36, signed with the Jaguars as a free agent during the 2017 offseason and was the runner-up for AP Defensive Player of the Year in his first season with the team. In three years with Jacksonville, Campbell tallied 31.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumbles recoveries, and he scored two defensive touchdowns.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 as the team was then in the beginning stages of a rebuild.

With Jacksonville entering the 2023 season with high hopes and expectations, the reunion could make sense. However, there’s plenty of competition for the behemoth lineman and the Jaguars likely won’t want to spend much on a deal with Campbell.

