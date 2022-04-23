The Jaguars have had the first overall pick in the NFL draft two years in a row for a reason, and they can’t afford to miss on an opportunity to draft an impact player on Thursday night.

That’s the word from Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who said his team absolutely must get a player who’s going to make a significant contribution this season.

“You better be right,” Pederson said. “That person is going to come in and start. That’s why you pick him first overall.”

Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke says he hasn’t received a single call from any team looking to trade up to No. 1, so it appears that the Jaguars will use that first overall pick. The Jaguars say they are considering four players, and although they haven’t named them, they are almost certainly Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

Doug Pederson: Jaguars “better be right” with our No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk