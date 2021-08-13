Doug Pederson at Indianapolis Colts training camp with Carson Wentz, Frank Reich

Pederson spotted at Colts camp with Wentz and Reich originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A week after Doug Pederson was seen hanging out at Bears training camp with former coworker Matt Nagy, he made another stop on his summer NFL tour.

But this one will have folks in Philly talking a little bit more.

On Friday afternoon, the Colts tweeted out a photo of Pederson, presumably as a special guest, wearing Colts gear while chatting with Carson Wentz and Frank Reich at a training camp practice.

How about that?

These three guys obviously won a Super Bowl together in Philadelphia at the tail end of the 2017 season but haven’t been together since. Reich took the Colts head coaching gig in 2018, leaving the Eagles behind. And eventually, the Eagles moved on from Pederson and Wentz this offseason. Pederson was fired and Wentz was traded to Indianapolis for a reunion with Reich.

Toward the final stages of their time together in Philly, there were many reports about the shattered relationship between Wentz and Pederson. Many even initially thought Wentz was a big reason why Pederson was let go.

For what it’s worth, both men have disputed those claims.

Back in March, Wentz was on the Pat McAfee Show and called the reports “very exaggerated,” saying he still had a lot of respect for Pederson.

And on the first episode of Takeoff with John Clark, Pederson also downplayed the situation.

“I do believe that there’s a little misnomer out there that Carson and I were on such bad terms, and I’ve never felt that way,” Pederson said.

“I understand where Carson’s coming from because it’s difficult," Pederson said. "When you’re the starter and things like this happen and you basically get benched. Our season wasn’t going the way we wanted it to go and it’s difficult. It’s difficult for any player to go through that. … You’ve got to have the conversations, you’ve got to have the open-door policy, and you’ve got to communicate, and felt like we did that.”

Pederson, 53, was the Eagles’ coach for five seasons but is not currently with an NFL team. Perhaps he’ll get back into coaching next season.

Wentz, meanwhile, is rehabbing from a foot injury and surgery. There was recent news that there’s hope he’ll be ready for the Colts’ opener. That’s also good news for the Eagles.

Because if Wentz hits play time conditions from the trade, the Eagles’ second-round pick from the Colts will turn into a first-rounder. The Eagles just need one of these two things to happen to get a first:

1. Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps.

2. Wentz plays 70 percent of offensive snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.

