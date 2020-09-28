Doug Pederson immediately shoots down idea of benching Carson Wentz

Pederson immediately shoots down idea of benching Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Through three games, Carson Wentz looks broken.

The Eagles franchise quarterback certainly hasn’t played well and he’s a big reason for their 0-2-1 start.

So it’s only natural to wonder how long Wentz’s leash really is right now. It’s a question we tried to answer on the Eagle Eye podcast Sunday night.

And it’s a question that was brought up to Doug Pederson on the 94.1WIP morning show on Monday:

Angelo Cataldi: “Doug, what would it take for you to at least look at the possibility of trying a different quarterback?”

Doug Pederson: “No. No, you don’t go there. That’s a knee jerk reaction. That’s a reaction to things that sometimes are … the aura that’s out there, right? That’s not what we believe internally. And we’re going to continue to get better. Carson’s our quarterback. We’re going to get it fixed, he’s going to get it fixed. We got a long … listen, we’re only a half game out of first place for goodness sakes. The whole division isn’t playing very good football. We’re not that far off.”

Pederson shot that idea down pretty quickly, but it’s a really valid question, even if you don’t factor in that the Eagles just used a second-round pick on an exciting young quarterback.

Wentz, 27, isn’t the only problem the Eagles have right now but you can certainly make an argument he’s their biggest one. Wentz is in Year 5, has a $137 million contract, and has been the worst quarterback in the league through three games.

In the first three weeks, Wentz has completed just 59.8 percent of his passes for 737 yards, 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. His passer rating is 63.9. Among qualified quarterbacks, that ranks him dead last in the NFL.

“I have to be better – and I know that and I will be,” Wentz said on Sunday afternoon. “I’ll learn from it. That’s really all I can say.”