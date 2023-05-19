Doug Pederson hosts dinner for Jaguars legends, 2023 rookies

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson hosted a “Rookies and Legends Dinner” this week, connecting the team’s newest members with some of its all-time greats.

For the second straight year, Coach Pederson hosted a Legends and Rookie Class dinner. We had 15 former players in attendance to share a meal and knowledge with the 2023 rookies.@Jaguars | @NFLLegacy pic.twitter.com/zIPDtmRqAN — Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) May 18, 2023

Photos from the event show fourth-round pick Tyler Lacy chatting with the Jaguars’ former defensive tackles John Henderson and Marcus Stroud, second-round pick Brenton Strange chopping it up with former tight end Kyle Brady, and former pass rusher Jason Babin talking with fifth-round pick Yasir Abdullah.

The full list of former players who attended the dinner is as follows (years with the Jaguars):

Jason Babin, defensive end (2012-2013)

Kyle Bosworth, linebacker (2011-2012)

Kyle Brady, tight end (1999-2006)

Don Davey, defensive tackle (1995-1997)

Ryan Davis, defensive end (2012-2015)

Kevin Hardy, linebacker (1996-2001)

John Henderson, defensive tackle (2002-2009)

Mike Hollis, kicker (1995-2001)

Greg Huntington, offensive lineman (1995-1996)

Damon Jones, tight end (1997-2001)

Rashad Lawrence, wide receiver (2015-2016)

Lonnie Marts, linebacker (1999-2000)

Demetrius McCray, cornerback (2013-2015)

Micah Ross, wide receiver (2001-2003)

Marcus Stroud, defensive tackle (2001-2007)

While the Jaguars are still one of the youngest franchises in the NFL, after nearly three decades in the league, the team has amassed a lengthy list of talented alumni. Taking advantage of that and building pride in the legacy of former Jaguars players is something long overdue in Jacksonville.

