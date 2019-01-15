Doug Pederson got emotional giving postgame speech about Eagles family originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles' season ended on Sunday down in New Orleans as the team came up short in their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

But in the face of the season-ending loss, neither the city of Philadelphia nor the players and coaches on the Eagles held their heads down.

The 2018 Eagles were a team who always fought hard and supported each other.

Head coach Doug Pederson gave an emotional speech to his players in the locker room following the game echoing that sentiment. The Eagles shared a video of a portion of that speech.

"When we set out on this journey this season one of the things we kept talking about was 'no regrets.' We leave everything on the field and that's what you did," Pederson said.

"The whole season you left everything you had out on the field. So for that my hat's off to every one of you."

"The way you've hung together through adversity, and we've had plenty of it this season. The way you guys showed up every week and practiced, and loved each other, that's what great teams do. We will be better for this. I promise you. And it sucks now, and it hurts right now because it's final. That's it ... for this year."

"Listen, I love every one of you, man. The way you guys fought, battled, giving yourself a chance. That's what families do. That's what brothers do. I'm proud of you guys."

The video ends with Malcolm Jenkins sharing a similar message of "Family."

"At the end of the day, man, we didn't get it done. But you keep your head high," Jenkins said. "We started on family, we gonna finish on family."

