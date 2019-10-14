Doug Pederson: We’re going down to Dallas and we’re gonna win

The Eagles took a thumping in Minnesota on Sunday to fall to 3-3 on the season, but it didn’t take long for head coach Doug Pederson to turn his attention to what’s coming next.

Week Seven brings a Sunday night game in Dallas against a 3-3 Cowboys team that’s lost their last three games. The winner of the game will have first place in the division all to themselves and Pederson said on WIP Monday morning that the Eagles are going to be that team.

“I know the sky is falling outside,” Pederson said. “It’s falling and I get that and the fans are real. We’re going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game and when we do we’re in first place in the NFC East, we control our own destiny, we’re right where we need to be. Has it been perfect or beautiful or all of that? No. But all we need to do is try to be 1-0 this week, beat the Dallas Cowboys, we’re in first place.”

Cleaning up things on the back end of the defense would help make Pederson’s prediction a reality. Pederson said he’s hopeful that the Eagles will have some healthy players back in the secondary this week as they try to put themselves back on a winning track.