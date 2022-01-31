Doug Pederson gets second interview with Jaguars

Doug Pederson is getting a second interview in Jacksonville.

Pederson will interview with the Jaguars tomorrow, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

There’s no doubt about Pederson’s credentials: He’s a Super Bowl-winning head coach during his time with the Eagles. But his tenure in Philadelphia ended very badly, and that tarnished his reputation in the NFL.

The Jaguars’ reputation has also been tarnished, as they’ve had the worst record in the NFL for two seasons in a row.

But Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence, who’s still regarded as an elite talent despite an ugly rookie year, and Pederson has a track record of working well with quarterbacks. It could be a pairing that works.

