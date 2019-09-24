Doug Pederson fully expects Alshon Jeffery to play Thursday

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he was hopeful that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be able to play against the Packers on Thursday night.

Tuesday found Pederson sounding a little more certain about whether the wideout’s calf injury has healed enough for him to return to the lineup.

“I fully expect and anticipate Alshon, you know, to [be available]. He was limited yesterday and hopefully he can go full today and be ready to go,” Pederson said, via ESPN.com.

Reporters at Eagles practice said that Jeffery was moving well at the open portion of Tuesday’s practice. The team will release an injury report later in the day.

Pederson also said he expects tight end Dallas Goedert, who is also dealing with a calf injury, to play on Thursday. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is on track to miss the game with an abdominal injury.