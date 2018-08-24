Doug Pederson frustrated with Nick Foles after another rough preseason performance

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had another rough preseason performance on Thursday night in their 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP went 13-of-17 for 127 yards in the first half, but had two bad interceptions — one while they were in the red zone — and gave up a safety thanks to a Myles Garrett sack in the first quarter.

Naturally, Eagles coach Doug Pederson wasn’t happy — and he let Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews know it, too.

Right as the second half was getting started on Thursday night, Andrews shared a conversation she had with Pederson as they were taking the field. Pederson, she said, frustratingly showed her a full list of errors his offense made in the first quarter.

Andrews then asked if Foles would make another appearance in the game.

“No,” Pederson said. “I’m done. I’ve seen enough.”



Pederson couldn’t pinpoint Foles’ issue, either — which likely makes it even more frustrating.

“I don’t know,” Pederson said. “It’s very disappointing. He was calm before this game. I thought he’d settle in. Not the case.”

Third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld didn’t do much better either. He went 11-of-21 for 70 yards, and was sacked four times in the second half.

Foles struggled for the Eagles last week in their preseason matchup against the New England Patriots, too, going just 3-of-6 for 44 yards. His timing was off, and he fumbled a ball in the backfield that was recovered for 54 yards.

Foles will need to get on the same page here soon, especially since starting quarterback Carson Wentz is still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last season and is still questionable for Week 1.

If they don’t, it could be a rough start to the season offensively in Philadelphia.

Nick Foles struggled again on Thursday night in the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. (Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• ESPN anchor has had it with football

• Dan Wetzel: Culture of cover-up helped save Urban Meyer’s job

• Former MSU coach faces charges tied to Nassar investigation

• Ex-NBA ref: Suspension changed my life

