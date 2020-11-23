Doug Pederson on the focus of Eagles’ struggles being ‘too much’ about the QB and the head coach

There are 53 players on an NFL roster each Sunday and more than 10 full-time coaches, yet in Philadelphia, when it comes to the Eagles, it’s only about the “quarterback and head coach.”

Those were Doug Pederson’s words during his Monday zoom meeting and they’ll likely cause a stir with fans, analysts, and critical pundits who blame the franchise’s failures on the quarterback and head coach.

When discussing why he hasn’t considered benching quarterback Carson Wentz, Pederson had this say in reference to the blame game.

“In this city, it’s all about the quarterback and head coach.”

Pederson was of course referencing the constant criticism levied at his and Carson Wentz’s feet.

While discussing areas that could use improvement, Pederson referenced other skill positions, he made reference to fumbles, personnel changes due to injury, third-down defense, tackling, and all the integral ingredients that help make a recipe for disaster on Sunday’s.

His point was that the Eagles struggles on Sunday go beyond quarterback, Carson Wentz.

List

3 takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles signing Jordan Howard to the practice squad

Related