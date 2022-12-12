Doug Pederson fired up the Jaguars with a reel of Titans trash talk

The Jacksonville Jaguars won in Nashville for the first time since 2013, beating the Tennessee Titans by two touchdowns on Sunday.

After the massive win, Jaguars players didn’t hide their emotions. Trevor Lawrence waved goodbye to fans leaving Nissan Stadium, and Josh Allen told reporters he “really hates” the Titans.

But according to Arden Key, who has only been with the Jaguars since March, it was a video that coach Doug Pederson showed the team that had him fired up Sunday.

Couldn’t have said this any better myself. Doug found a way to fire up payers that probably couldn’t have cared less about the Titans six months ago. The boys were playing for more than just staying alive in the division. Bet that. https://t.co/ZYVPzImdbO pic.twitter.com/F6kCtAqwJW — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) December 12, 2022

“I saw a video yesterday that Doug showed and it informed me on the Jaguars playing against the Titans and stuff like that,” Key told Action Sports Jax. “It honestly pissed me off, just to see how Tennessee don’t respect us in the division and we changed that tonight.”

During the CBS broadcast of the Jaguars’ win, reporter Amanda Renner said that Pederson’s video showed “all of the Titans all of the years talking trash about the Jaguars being the little brother.”

Last week, Pederson told reporters he didn’t want Jaguars player to get “caught up in the rivalry” with the Titans. Evidently, he found a way to keep his players focused on the task ahead of them while also firing them up about the opponent on the schedule.

The Titans are the only team that has been in the same division as the Jaguars since the franchise’s inaugural season in 1995. Tennessee is now 33-22 all-time in regular season games against Jacksonville.

