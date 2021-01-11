Doug Pederson fired by the Eagles: Here are 5 takeaways from the move

The Eagles have fired head coach Doug Pederson after five seasons Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Pederson, 52, led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title in 2017 and he had a 42-37-1 regular-season record over five seasons in Philadelphia.

Here are five takeaways from the move.

Pederson is his own man

Pederson had a down year as a play-caller, but it appears this move had more to do with the Eagles head coach growing tired of being told what to do by Jeffrey Lurie and more importantly, Howie Roseman. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1348710410594222082

Pederson is Philadelphia royalty

Nov 14, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talks with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during warm ups before their game against the New York Giants at Met Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles head coach ushered in the Donovan McNabb era in 1999 as the starting quarterback and almost two decades later, he leaves as the only man in team history to bring a Lombardi back to Broad Street.

Pederson will have options

Pederson had a 42-37-1 regular-season record over five seasons in Philadelphia, players enjoyed him and he has a relationship with Joe Douglas. If the Jets GM isn't happy with the current crop of candidates, Pederson is a guy that he trusts and can probably turn Sam Darnold around.

Carson Wentz returns

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz (11) and Jalen Hurts (2) talk with head coach Doug Pederson (C) during a timeout against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Discussions at the end of the season centered on the fractured relationship between head coach and quarterback. With Pederson out, Wentz will likely return and the Eagles will likely turn to a guy they believe can rehabilitate the former No. 2 overall pick.

Potential candidates

Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With Josh Allen in the MVP race, Brian Daboll has to be the first call made by Howie Roseman, with Jim Caldwell and Joe Brady on the line as well. The Eagles could target a defensive mind as well, but whoever is the coach must have a plan for Carson Wentz.