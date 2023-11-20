Doug Pederson explains why DaVon Hamilton was a healthy scratch

With all eyes on the status of wide receiver Zay Jones, it was a different player who ended up being the biggest surprise when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced their inactive players Sunday.

Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who returned from injured reserve near the end of October, was ruled out by the Jaguars for the team’s Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.

“It was a healthy scratch,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “I just want to make sure that he is mentally and physically ready to go. As you guys know, we’re not going to put somebody out there to risk anything further, and it was the decision by me to just hold him one week, see where he’s at, and get him more practice time, get him more reps, get him back to where he was a year ago.

“He’s missed a lot of time. You have to understand, he’s missed a lot of time. I think it’s definitely taken a toll a little bit, but he’s busted his tail to be in a position to help us. I think it’s going to be a week-to-week decision, but he understands where we are, and he appreciated that, and we’ll see where he’s at again this week.”

Hamilton, 26, has yet to reveal the specifics of the setback that sidelined him for about two months. He was originally placed on the injured reserve while dealing with what the team called a “non-football related medical issue” with his back. The Jaguars later revealed that it was some sort of infection that required a lengthy antibiotic treatment.

Prior to the issue, Hamilton looked to be primed to make a big impact for the Jaguars in 2023. After a career-best season last year, Jacksonville gave the lineman a three-year, $34.5 million extension in April.

Hamilton has been ineffective since his return, though. Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, the defensive tackle earned a team-low 24.7 grade on Pro Football Focus.

With the lineman out of action Sunday, the Jaguars defense held the Titans to 235 yards of total offense and kept running back Derrick Henry to just 38 rushing yards.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire