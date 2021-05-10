Doug Pederson excited to watch Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor in 2021

Doug Pederson excited to see what Jalen Hurts can do in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Doug Pederson won’t be calling the plays in 2021 but the Eagles’ former head coach will still be watching closely on Sundays.

And rooting for his guys.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark caught up with Pederson at the Mike Quick Celebrity Invitational on Monday and asked him a few quick questions, including whether or not Pederson thinks Jalen Hurts has a real shot to be the quarterback in Philadelphia.

“I do,” Pederson answered. “I’ve liked Jalen Hurts and I think now with the opportunity he has with the guys around him and getting DeVonta (Smith) and getting him in here and getting him working. I know that’s his buddy and just putting the pieces together. And that’s something they can build on. I’m excited for Jalen and what he can do and obviously the organization.”

Pederson, 53, is not in the NFL right now after the Eagles fired him on Jan. 11 and subsequently hired Nick Sirianni to take over.

On Monday, Pederson said it was “great” to be back in the Philadelphia area and said it’s always special to run into Eagles fans in the area who always bring up the Super Bowl LII championship. But you’ll forgive Pederson if he’s at least a part-time 49ers fan; his son Josh signed with the Niners as an undrafted rookie earlier this month.

The 49ers play the Eagles in Philadelphia this season, so if Josh makes the team, perhaps Doug Pederson will be back in the Linc to cheer on his son. (The schedule gets released Wednesday).

It might seem like it would be awkward for Pederson to watch Eagles games this season but he said he’s pulling for every player he’s coached before. That includes Hurts and it also includes 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor.

“I don’t think (Reagor) got to show the best,” Pederson said. “I think the injury really set him back just a little bit last year as a rookie. He’ll come in healthy, he knows exactly how to attack the game, to attack the offseason, come in healthy and be ready to go. I think it’s kind of a great 1-2 punch that they have and really looking forward to watching him.”

