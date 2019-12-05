Doug Pederson: Eagles are in a “must-win” situation

Since beating the Bills in Buffalo and besting the Bears at home, the Eagles have lost three games in a row. And while they’re still only one game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East, it’s now or never for the 5-7 Eagles to start winning.

“[W]e’re in a must-win situation,” coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Thursday. “We know that. It really started last week and really coming out of the bye if you want to think about it going back a few weeks.”

The Eagles have lost every game since the bye, falling to the Patriots, the Seahawks, and the Dolphins.

“For me, I have to stay the course,” Pederson said. “I have to stay transparent and have to stay as honest as I can with the team. The integrity, talk about the character of the team and all that with them and say, ‘Listen, guys, we’re in that must-win situation right now.’ . . . Everybody is on board, everybody on the same page. That’s the one thing that I appreciate about these guys.”

When the Eagles host the Giants on Monday night, they’ll know whether the Cowboys moved to 7-6 or 6-7, since they face the Bears tonight.

The Eagles play the Cowboys in Week 16, and a win by Philly in Philly would square the season series. Division record becomes the next tie breaker, then record in common games followed by conference record — if the Cowboys and Eagles finish with the same record.

For now, the Eagles have to set those details aside and win, especially with four division games left in the season’s final four weeks.