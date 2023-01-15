Doug Pederson doesn't challenge a missed call on a dropped pass and it costs Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett got up, with Jacksonville Jaguars defenders gesturing that Everett had just dropped the ball, and he signaled to hurry up with the next play.

That should have tipped off Jaguars coach Doug Pederson to challenge Everett's catch. But he didn't.

It was a big moment in Saturday night's game. The Jaguars were behind 27-0 but had rallied to cut the deficit to 27-14. They had momentum. Then Justin Herbert hit Everett for a pretty big 25-yard gain.

Except it shouldn't have been ruled a catch. Officials blew the call, not seeing that Everett had dropped it and the ball rolled on the ground underneath him.

The Jaguars didn’t challenge this on Gerald Everett??? pic.twitter.com/Sc58OYUKyM — Zach Masters (@M0untainMan28) January 15, 2023

Everett telling the Chargers to hurry up might have been obvious, but it was smart. The Jaguars didn't have time to look at the replay and tell Pederson to challenge. The Chargers ran a play and it was too late for Pederson. The Chargers got a few more yards and kicked a 50-yard field goal. That was big considering how the Jaguars had been rallying.

It's hard to get all challenge decisions right. There's not a lot of time between plays, especially if the opponent hurries up. Still, it was a pretty big miss by Pederson at a key moment of the game.