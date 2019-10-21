Eagles coach Doug Pederson doesn’t regret saying what he said.

“Nope. No,” Pederson said after the Eagles’ 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Linebacker Zach Brown badmouthed his former teammate, Kirk Cousins, before the Eagles’ Week Seven game against the Vikings. A day after the Eagles’ 38-20 loss to the Vikings, Philadelphia cut Brown.

That same day, Pederson said on the radio the Eagles would win to take over sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

He later explained that it wasn’t a guarantee but a show of faith in his team.

Pederson insists the Eagles were not overconfident despite laying an egg Sunday night with four turnovers, 10 points and 283 yards.

“I just felt like we had a lot of confidence in the football team, a lot of trust, a lot of faith in the guys,” Pederson said. “We had a good week of preparation. Quite honestly, after a game like this, we all have to kind of step back and look in the mirror, especially myself. It starts with me. This is one of those games that I take personal from that standpoint. We didn’t play well. That’s personal on me so I’ve got to get that fixed.”