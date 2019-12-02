Doug Pederson delivers damning admission morning after embarrassing loss

Just after the Eagles lost on Sunday night, Doug Pederson called the Miami Dolphins a "good" football team.

The Dolphins, of course, are not a good football team.

They came into Sunday's game ranked at or near the bottom of every major statistical category, including point differential, where they were minus-183. That team erased a 14-point second-half deficit to beat an Eagles team that came into 2019 with Super Bowl aspirations.

On Monday morning, Pederson was on the WIP Morning Show and said what we all kind of suspected.

"They played harder than we did," Pederson said. "That's why I say I'm disappointed, because of that. They wanted this one a little bit more than we did and they made the plays and we didn't. That's what it boiled down to."

That's a pretty damning admission from a head coach.

This is on Pederson.

On one sideline yesterday was a team that had just two wins, a franchise that was actively trying to lose. On the other was a team with a chance to snap a losing streak and move into a tie for first place in its division.

Which team do you think should have wanted it more?

Angelo Cataldi quickly followed up with Pederson after he admitted the Dolphins played harder.

"I just think you look at certain plays," Pederson tried to explain. "I don't think overall that was the case. You just look at certain plays. DeVante Parker elevating and making a play, their tight end making a play. We had people in position and yet they made the play and we didn't. I told the team this after the game, our effort in the football game, we played hard, we played tough. It's none of that. It's the fact that they made the plays and we didn't."

Pederson was also pressed about his assessment of the Dolphins, calling them a "good" team. He said their tape showed a different story than their 2-9 record.

Maybe that's true. Maybe the Dolphins were a little better than the stats indicated.

But the Eagles were supposed to be the better team! By a long shot!

"I'm disgusted, I'm mad, I'm angry," Pederson said to open the interview. "And I'm probably more so mad at myself. I feel like the things that I mentioned after the game, the things I even mentioned to the team about our discipline, our consistency, the lack of that, that showed up in this football game, that's on me. That's on me. And that's why I'm disappointed. Because I felt like, and I think most people felt like, we were the better football team."

The better team apparently didn't want it enough. That's on the head coach.

