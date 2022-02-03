Doug Pederson could be favorite to land Jaguars job if Byron Leftwich withdraws from search

Hearing Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to remove himself from consideration for the Jaguars head coaching job soon. Former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson remain strong candidates. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 3, 2022

There are only 32 head coaching jobs in the NFL and although some are better than others, the goal is to become the top guy.

Doug Pederson appears to be the leader in Jacksonville by default with the news that Byron Leftwich is expected to withdraw his name from the coaching search.

Just last week it appeared that the Buccaneers offensive coordinator would be joining the Jaguars as their next head coach, but rumored issues with who would be the GM and other setbacks have now caused Leftwich to rethink his options.

Jacksonville could also have former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman join the front office in an undisclosed role as well. The franchise has interviewed Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell (Finalist), and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Pederson and former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia could be the final two options after the Jaguars missed out on interviewing Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

