Doug Pederson has consulted with sleep experts to ace the Jaguars’ cross country trip

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 and that usually means bad news. In the franchise’s five trips to play road games against the Chargers — four times in San Diego — the Jaguars are 0-5 all-time.

The Jaguars are also 0-1 in their only road game against the Los Angeles Rams since the team relocated from St. Louis, 0-4 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, and 0-2 when traveling to play the San Francisco 49ers.

But coach Doug Pederson has a plan to avoid a jet lagged performance Sunday. He said Monday that he learned a lesson while coaching the Philadelphia Eagles when he made the mistake of traveling early to play a game against the Seahawks.

“I did some research with some of the sleep experts,” Pederson said. “Come to find out if you kind of keep your body on East Coast time and leave on Saturday and just treat it that way, you tend to have a little bit more success on game day, especially when you wake up and you feel a little bit more refreshed.

“We’ll go out on Saturday; we’ll keep everything as if we were here at home on East Coast time. It just seems to work out. We have to make sure the players stay hydrated and the nutrition aspect and work out some of the flight issues. You might have some inflammation and things like that on the flight. We’ll work all that stuff out when we land and just prepare ourselves to play a game.”

The Jaguars are a touchdown underdog against the 1-1 Chargers, despite quarterback Justin Herbert dealing with a rib cartilage fracture.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire