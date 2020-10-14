Doug Pederson confirms that versatile safety Will Parks is ‘healthy’ and ready to go

The Eagles have a Nate Gerry problem in their pass defense and the answer could be making his Philadelphia debut against the Ravens. Doug Pederson confirmed that versatile safety, Will Parks is healthy and ready to go.

Gerry has struggled in pass coverage through five games and Parks’ ability to line up at the linebacker position in the nickel or dime defense could ease some of the difficulties in pass coverage.

Parks had his 21-day practice window opened recently and his versatility was coveted by the Eagles who can play him in the slot, in the box, or at deep safety.