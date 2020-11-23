Doug Pederson confirms Jason Peters will remain the Eagles’ starter at LT

Jason Peters had a rough outing against the Browns on Sunday and despite giving up a pair of Sacks, he won’t be coming out of the lineup.

During his Monday zoom press conference, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Peters will remain the Eagles starting left tackle despite calls for Jordan Mailata.

Doug Pederson: Jason Peters is our left tackle moving forward. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) November 23, 2020

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked five times in the Eagles’ 22-17 loss, including four times on third down, and once, in the end, zone resulting in a safety. Peters was beaten for Sacks twice in the game by Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn.

The Eagles’ offensive line was as healthy as it had been since the beginning of the season with the return of Isaac Seumalo, but it quickly fell apart with Jason Kelce, Peters, and Lane Johnson all missing snaps due to injury.

