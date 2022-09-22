Doug Pederson on Christian Kirk: ‘He’s exactly what we expected and more’

The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the NFL world when they dished out a four-year, $72 million contract to wide receiver Christian Kirk, who never topped 1,000 yards or earned a Pro Bowl nod in four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

But Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says the team has got everything it could’ve possibly hoped for from its new addition to the receiving corps.

“He was top on our list in the offseason; he was a guy we targeted in the free agent market and we were able to get him,” Pederson said of Kirk on The Rich Eisen Show. “Listen, we had resources to spend too so we’re not going to make an excuse for that either, but he’s just exactly what we expected and more.

“What he has shown in the offseason through training camp and through these first two football games is exactly what we’ve expected.”

Kirk, 25, is seventh in the NFL through two weeks with 195 receiving yards and is one of five players — along with Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, and Courtland Sutton — who have at least four receptions for 20 yards or more.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, none of Kirk’s 18 targets this season were thrown into a tight window, defined as less than a yard of separation.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire