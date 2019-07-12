Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz will be better for having gone through adversity

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has ended each of the last two seasons on the sideline due to injuries, but that did not stop the team from giving him a contract extension this offseason.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that he doesn’t think the new contract will do anything to change the way Wentz plays or approaches the game. He does think that the experience of coming back from 2017’s torn ACL and last year’s back injury will be beneficial to Wentz on the field this year.

“We’re all excited he got the contract. Now it’s behind him, behind us and we can move forward,” Pederson said. “His adversity and his setbacks the last two seasons were eye openers for him and he’s gonna be better for it. He’s gonna mature from that and that’s the thing I’m most excited [about] when he comes back into training camp and just seeing how his progression has been.”

Pederson will have plenty of company when it comes to watching to see whether Wentz has made strides as a player, but any progression he makes will be rendered moot if he winds up missing chunks of time again because of injury. That’s not a question Pederson can answer, but the new deal Wentz signed is a big bet that he will be in the lineup all year for the first time since 2016.