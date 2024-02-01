Doug Pederson calls turnovers the No. 1 thing Trevor Lawrence has to fix

Three years after he was the first overall pick in the NFL draft, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still making too many rookie mistakes.

Lawrence has thrown 39 interceptions and fumbled 33 times in his three-year career, and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says that's where Lawrence has to get better.

"It's the biggest thing that he has to focus on moving forward," Pederson said, via ESPN. "We just can’t have this amount of turnovers. How we turn the ball over, where we turn the ball over, it doesn't matter. We've got to protect the football. That's the No. 1 thing. For the quarterback, the person that touches the ball every snap, we got to make sure the emphasis is taking care of the ball."

Coming out of Clemson, Lawrence was viewed as an elite quarterback prospect, one of the best ever to enter the NFL. He hasn't lived up to that hype, and the Jaguars need him to get better.