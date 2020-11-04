Doug Pederson bringing Eagles players in during the bye week to ‘get better’

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially on their bye week, but there’s work to be done for the NFC East leader and a team looking to correct a ton of mistakes made on Sunday night. The 3-4-1 Eagles will get a chance to rest, but not until after the entire team meets at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday for extra work and film study.

“I will give players and coaches some time at the end of the week to relax and sort of get away and spend time with their families like we normally do,” Pederson said. “We’re going to bring the players in on Wednesday. Want to work with the players. And we’ve got to get better. This is the time where we can look at the first eight games and really self-scout and evaluate and find ways to improve all three areas of our team. It’s also a chance to get some guys healthy and prepare.”

The Eagles are required by rules to have four straight days off during the bye week, but Wednesday won’t be one of them.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, players and coaches will be required to stay in the Philadelphia area because of daily testing at the NovaCare Complex.

The Eagles will look to get healthier as the meaty part of their schedule still looms with matchups against the Browns, Seahawks, Packers, Saints, and Cardinals upcoming.

