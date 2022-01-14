Doug Pederson the betting favorite for Giants head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Say it ain't so Doug.

Then again, last year the Eagles fired the only head coach to win the franchise a Super Bowl.

So, after a year off it's no surprise Doug Pederson's name is surfacing for one of the many head coaching positions available in the NFL.

There's one team Pederson is linked to that would certainly garner attention from Eagles fans.

Can you imagine Pederson coming back to the NFC East as the New York Giants' next coach?

Per NBC Sports official betting partner PointsBet, Pederson is the favorite to take over the reins in North Jersey at +400 ($10 bet to win $40). It's important to note this type of wager can only be placed on PointsBet in Colorado.

Picture it -- Pederson at Lincoln Financial Field as the Giants head coach while a statue of him and Nick Foles exists just outside the stadium bowl? They'll be cheers followed by boos as he sports a visor in the colors of Big Blue.

Meanwhile, the Giants aren't the only team PointsBet lists Pederson as the favorite to be on the sidelines for the 2022 season. He's currently the leader on the board to become the Vikings' next head coach at odds of +325 ($10 bet to win $32.50).

Doug, although I would say the Vikings are a better job than the Giants, I'm not sure purple is your color. Plus, I'm not sure we can live with the misery of our championship coach teamed up with coulda-shoulda-woulda-been-an-Eagles-receiver Justin Jefferson.

However, the Giants dealt with plenty of injuries this season and hold the 5th and 7th picks in the NFL draft so maybe New York is not so bad after all. ... Nah!!!

Just do us one favor Doug, if you land a new gig: Keep the Philly Special in Philly. We don't like to share, especially with New Yorkers and those Skol crazies who thought they could storm the Art Museum steps.

