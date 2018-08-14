Doug Pederson believes 2018 Eagles are deeper than Super Bowl team

The Eagles won a Super Bowl last season, and then they got even better, according to Doug Pederson. By Reuben Frank

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday morning he believes this year's roster is actually deeper than the one that roared to the franchise's first championship in 57 years.

The Eagles suffered some key losses - Patrick Robinson, LeGarrette Blount, Torrey Smith, Trey Burton, Brent Celek and Mychal Kendricks - but they added guys like Michael Bennett, Mike Wallace and Dallas Goedert along with a huge cast of players who were hurt last year and are expected back healthy.

"I think on paper, if you look at the depth at each position, the depth that we have, it's definitely the deepest roster in my three years here," Pederson said Tuesday morning during an appearance with Angelo Cataldi and the 94 WIP Morning Show.

"That's exciting. It's real exciting. Because in this league, we've got to cut our roster down to 53 in a couple weeks, and the hardest thing is you're going to have to cut good players and you're probably going to have cut players that are going to end up on rosters somewhere else.

"But on paper? We're still missing (injured) Timmy Jernigan, we're still missing Brandon Graham, we're still missing those guys, but on paper, it looks like a pretty good solid roster."

Some other notes from Pederson's 20-minute interview:

He continues to be vague about the return of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who hasn't practiced this summer. He said no decision has been made on whether Jeffery will start the season on PUP or the 53-man roster

"He's doing extremely well with his rehab, No. 1, and he's doing everything he can to get himself ready and to get himself healthy. Can't wait for the day we get him back."

He said the final decision on whether Carson Wentz will start the opener against the Falcons in 23 days is up to his doctors

"This guy's a competitor. He attacked it on the football field when he played and he's also attacked his rehab. This is something you don't see every single day, a guy this determined to make it back to the football field. He's done extremely well. … He's so determined to get himself back on the football field that I think a lot of the other injured guys are following suit."

On moving on from the Super Bowl

"It's one of those things where it's great in the offseason, it was great to be patted on the back for what we accomplished for this city, for these fans, but right now, this world championship is for the fans. Let them enjoy it. We've got to focus on our 2018 season, get ready to go. Nothings going to be handed to us, we're going to have to go get everything each and every week and that's why these guys are out here busting their tail throughout this training camp."

On his biggest concern three weeks before the season opener against the Falcons

"For me, just the health of the injured guys. Where are they Week 1? That to me is the biggest question going into the start of the season. I'm not concerned about the quarterbacks, we have two great quarterbacks, we're comfortable there. And receiver, with the addition of Mike Wallace, that brings some depth to what we're doing. But just the health of the injured guys. That to me is the biggest question going into the start of the season."

