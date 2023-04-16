Doug Pederson attends son’s USFL game, credits spring football for giving players reps

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson attended today’s USFL game to see his son, Houston Gamblers tight end Josh Pederson. And Pederson credited spring football as an important opportunity for players to show the NFL what they can do.

Pederson said in an interview with NBC Sports during the game that he likes what he sees from the USFL and believes there are players worthy of the NFL who just need to get more reps that NFL scouts can see.

“I’ve been impressed with it. This is a great opportunity for all these players to showcase their talent and get on tape. That’s one thing I’ve encouraged my son to do, is just get on tape. Get meaningful reps. That’s what all these guys are doing, because one day they’re trying to get back to the NFL if they can,” Pederson said.

Josh Pederson was undrafted out of Louisiana-Monroe in 2021 and has spent time with the 49ers, Saints and Chiefs but has never played in an NFL regular-season game. He hopes to play well enough to get another invitation to an NFL training camp after the USFL season.

