Doug Pederson agrees that past adversity can benefit the Eagles

The Eagles have a 5-5 record. If the season ended today (and if the season literally ended today there probably wouldn’t be a postseason), the Eagles would be on the outside looking in. Eagles coach Doug Pederson realizes that past late-season surges could help the Eagles in 2019.

“I think last year we were 4-6 at this time and we made a push and got ourselves into the postseason,” coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “We did need some help obviously at the end of the year, but we still made that run because we felt like we have to control what we can control.”

Injuries on the offensive side of the ball are an issue this year, requiring the “next man up” to perform — like, as Pederson noted, the “next man up” on defense had to do last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s just a resilient group,” Pederson said. “I lean on the leaders, I lean on the veteran players on the team to really keep everything coming. We just have to go practice and continue to trust our process, and do all the little things that really helped us get to the postseason and then ultimately the Super Bowl a couple years ago.”

Last year, 4-6 became 9-7 and the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, followed by a win at the Bears and a narrow loss at the Saints.

So even at .500 through 10 games, hope isn’t lost, yet. The Eagles sit only one game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East, and Dallas faces New England on Sunday.

Of course, the Eagles have a tough draw as well, with the Seahawks coming to town. It’s not quite a must-win game for Philly, but it’s getting close.