Doug Pederson: Adding pass rush help is for conversations down the road

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that the team needs a more productive pass rush, but there are no plans to look outside the organization for help right now.

Pederson said earlier in the offseason that the team expects better results in terms of their pass rush than they had in 2022 and he was asked about Leonard Floyd signing with the Bills during a Monday press conference in Jacksonville. Pederson explained why the team hasn’t made a big push for Floyd or other experienced edge rushers.

“He’s a good player and guys are gonna get scooped up, but, listen, you can’t just jump in the first thing that’s there,” Pederson said, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL. “Obviously, somebody has to fit your roster and fit your structure financially. There’s going to be guys probably going into training camp, there’s going to be guys coming out of training camp that we’ll take a look at but those are all things for conversations down the road.”

Josh Allen has been working out on his own during the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program, but is expected to be at mandatory minicamp to work with Travon Walker, K'Lavon Chaisson, Jordan Smith, and Yasir Abdullah on providing the kind of shot in the arm that Pederson is looking for this season.

