Doug Pederson: To be here at 6-2, I expected that

The Jaguars entered the season as favorites to win the AFC South. After a 1-2 start, the team has now ripped off five wins in a row to go into its Week 9 bye at 6-2.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Doug Pederson said the team has lived up to what he thought it should be so far.

"The expectation, quite honestly, yes," Pederson said. "It’s just confidence in our guys, confidence in the team. As a coach, looking at our schedule and looking at the season and how things started out is a little rough.

"But to be here at 6-2, I expected that. The guys expected that, I think that’s the confidence that the guys have in their ability. We just stick to our process, we stick to each week is different and each game is different. It’s just a credit to the players and how they work during the week. It’s that resiliency that you talk about, no matter what happens during the game, they’re going to find a way to win.”

As for the trade deadline, it doesn't sound like Pederson is itching for the team to make a move.

"You look and see if there’s a player that could help you, I don’t think you go searching just to search for anybody," Pederson said. "You got to make sure it’s the right fit. Somebody that can add value and a piece that you’re maybe missing. We are getting some guys healthy and back too, so that plays a factor in it here in the next few weeks.

"We’ll take a look and if it’s a no-brainer, you pull the trigger, if not, you move on with guys you have because they’re the ones that got you here.”

The Jaguars will come off their bye take on the 49ers at home in Week 10.