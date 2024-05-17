Doug Mills, former Busey Bank president and Illini athlete, dies at 84

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug Mills, former President of Busey Bank and a three-sport athlete at the University of Illinois, has died at the age of 84.

The University of Illinois’ Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced his passing on Friday. Mills was a 1962 graduate who lettered in baseball three times (1960, 1961 and 1962), twice in basketball (1961 and 1962) and once in football (1961). He had the most success in baseball as a pitcher, being named to two All-Big Ten teams. He threw a no-hitter against Wisconsin in 1961 and was the 1962 Dike Eddleman Athlete of the Year.

Mills still ranks No. 2 in Illinois baseball history in career winning percentage by a pitcher, going 18-1 (.947) across his career.

Doug Mills head and shoulders studio portrait in suit and tie. (Courtesy: Brett Moore, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics)

Doug Mills in baseball uniform, cap, and glove. (Courtesy: Brett Moore, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics)

After his college days, Mills went on to a 40-year career in the banking industry, joining Busey Bank and eventually becoming its president. Under Mills’ direction, Busey Bank went from a $40 million bank in Urbana to a $4 billion publicly traded company with operations in three states. He served as president and CEO until August of 2007 and chairman of the Board of Directors until 2009. He fully retired from the company in 2010.

The DIA said Mills was a loyal supporter of the Illinois Fighting Illini. Among other acts of support, he and his first wife Linda endowed the head football coach position in 1998. All head coaches since that year, including Bret Bielema, have been titled the Douglas C. and Linda M. Mills Endowed Head Football Coach.

Linda, a fellow University of Illinois graduate, passed away in 2006 from breast cancer. Her legacy lives on with the Mills Breast Cancer Institute at Carle Hospital in Champaign, which she and her family helped establish.

Doug Mills is survived by his current wife of 12 years Cynthia, his sons David and Rob (Cristen), former daughter-in-law Meredith and granddaughters Madison and Ashley.

His funeral and celebration of life will be held in the Colonnades Club of Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on May 30.

