Doug McDermott with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Doug McDermott (San Antonio Spurs) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/19/2022
Jabari Smith Jr. (17 points, 7 rebounds) showed promising signs in his NBA debut, but the #Rockets were cold from the perimeter versus Trae Young and Atlanta.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Lakers, Steph Curry proved just how tough he can be to guard.
NEW YORK (AP) Zion Williamson resumed his assault on backboards and basketball players, leaving both at the mercy of his skills and strength. ''It's like he didn't miss a beat,'' New Orleans coach Willie Green said. Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
LeBron James says the Lakers must keep shooting threes even though they aren't good at it. Russell Westbrook blames bench role for pulled hamstring.
Kawhi Leonard explained to reporters on Wednesday why he didn't watch the Warriors-Lakers opening night matchup.
Though it's a younger group than the original, Strength In Numbers appears to be re-born in San Francisco.
Opening the season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers' preseason shooting struggles carried over to the season opener.
Before Golden State's ring ceremony, Charles Barkley had high praise for the Warriors' youngsters' ability to lead in the future.
Damion Lee had the game-winner for the Suns.
Kent Benson is not interested in talking about that night 45 years ago. He suffered a mild concussion, bruises and cuts. "I was seeing stars."
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Colin Sexton scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17 and the new-look Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 123-102 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. New Jazz coach Will Hardy, a former assistant with the Boston Celtics, won his first game. It was a surprising result for a Denver team built for a title run and the Jazz, who are rebuilding after trading cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
Neither Jordan Poole nor Juan Toscano-Anderson was going to give up on this loose ball in the season-opener between the Warriors and Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson talked about his thoughts on the altercation between his former Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Jesse Winker, a first-round draft pick of the Reds in 2012, played in Cincinnati for five seasons before a March trade sent him to Seattle.
At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings.
LeBron James says it was no surprise that the Lakers made only 25% of their three-point shots in a season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Sam Westmoreland was a freshman offensive lineman on the Mississippi State football team.
The Phillies are pouring it on the Padres out in San Diego so far, and a brutal second inning for the home team got worse as Juan Soto totally whiffed on a big play. By Adam Hermann