The Jaguars picked quarterback Jake Luton in the sixth round last Saturday and they also have Josh Dobbs on their depth chart behind Gardner Minshew, but there may be other moves coming at the position.

While Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone made it clear that the team is moving forward with Minshew as their starting quarterback during an appearance on NFL Network Friday, he also said the team will consider signing a free agent to complement what they already have on hand.

“He’s our QB there’s no doubt about it, but one of the things we’re doing, we’re still looking to make sure we’re upgraded at each position. There are some vets out there we might look at to bring in,” Marrone said.

Andy Dalton became a free agent on Thursday and he was quickly linked to the Jaguars because of his relationship with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden when both men were in Cincinnati. Cam Newton is the other big name veteran on the open market, but the dots aren’t connected quite as easily between him and the Jags.

Doug Marrone: There are some veteran QBs we might look at to bring in originally appeared on Pro Football Talk