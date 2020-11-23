Doug Marrone uncertain who will start at quarterback next week

Jake Luton has shown flashes, but not enough. Doug Marrone considered benching the rookie during Sunday’s game, and the four interceptions the quarterback threw against the Steelers has the head coach uncertain who starts Week 12.

Marrone called it a “tough day” for Luton, and that was being kind. He admits he thought about playing backup Mike Glennon.

“I kind of went back and forth a little bit and in truth, just thinking to myself, ‘Do we keep him in there?'” Marrone said. “You talk about getting him experience. Is that going to give him experience? Is that good enough for where we are?”

Luton started his third consecutive game in place of Gardner Minshew, who has a thumb injury and was inactive Sunday. But Minshew resumed throwing last week.

So Marrone could keep Luton in the lineup against the Browns next week, go back to Minshew or let Glennon play. (Will it matter?)

“I think during the week we’ll evaluate it,” Marrone said. “I don’t think I’ll have an answer on Monday when I get asked the question. But I think as the week goes, we’ll take a look and see what we can do, what’s the best thing for our team.”

