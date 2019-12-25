Doug Marrone “truly sorry I let so many down”

It’s been another rough year for the Jaguars and that’s already cost Tom Coughlin his job as the team’s executive vice president of football operations.

Head coach Doug Marrone remains on the job and he used part of his Christmas Eve press conference to offer an apology for how poorly things have turned out in Jacksonville.

“I’m truly sorry I let so many down, that I couldn’t have done a better job,” Marrone said, via Jacksonville.com. “For our fans who are so disappointed and our sponsors, I truly take responsibility and apologize. It’s the holiday time, and you want your team to be doing well, so people can have some pride or joy. And that’s my job, and I haven’t done that.”

That has the sound of a farewell statement and it won’t be long before we find out what direction Jaguars owner Shad Khan chooses for the 2020 season.