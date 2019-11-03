Doug Marrone will take his time before making any QB call

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said recently that he wasn’t going to waste his time on hypotheticals about who will start at quarterback for Jacksonville and that he’d deal with the question when it was the time to do so.

That time is drawing closer. Nick Foles will be eligible to play when the Jaguars return from their bye in Week 11 and Marrone outlined how he’ll approach the choice between Foles and rookie Gardner Minshew.

“Well, I haven’t spoken to either quarterback yet, and I hate talking through the media about my plans, but the plans were — again, the disappointment of the team, not performing well, will be on my mind now for the next 48 hours,” Marrone said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “I think after those 48 hours are over, I’m going to step away a little bit, take a break because I don’t have to make a decision and have time. That’s what I’m going to talk to the quarterbacks about, and then I’ll tell them probably right before we come back on Sunday, we’ll be able to discuss where we’re going to go. That’s pretty much my plan.”

Minshew never got the offense going in London on Sunday and finished the day 27-of-47 for 309 yards and two interceptions in a 26-3 loss to the Texans.