Doug Marrone re-installs Nick Foles as Jaguars' starting quarterback

When the Jacksonville Jaguars return from their bye for a Week 11 road game against the Indianapolis Colts, their starting quarterback will be Nick Foles.

That’s the announcement head coach Doug Marrone made on Tuesday, restoring the veteran to the spot he held when the season began.

Marrone said it was his decision, and that he spoke to both Foles and backup Gardner Minshew on Tuesday to let them know what he’d decided, then addressed the team.

Foles suffered a broken collarbone in the first game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, when Chris Jones hit him hard and landed on top of him at the tail end of a 35-yard touchdown pass.

He had surgery and was placed on injured reserve but is healed and ready to come off IR.

A hero in Philadelphia for his postseason runs as a member of the Eagles, Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars during free agency.

Foles’ return puts a pause on Minshew Mania. When Foles was injured, the Jaguars turned to rookie sixth-round pick Minshew, and fans quickly fell in love with Minshew’s mustache and old-school style.

On the field, Minshew led Jacksonville to a 4-4 record, with 13 touchdowns against 4 interceptions. Two of those picks came in last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans.

While some will argue that Minshew shouldn’t be benched, Jacksonville invested heavily in Foles, so it’s not surprising that he would get his job back once he was healthy.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced on Tuesday that Nick Foles (pictured) will be the team's starting quarterback now that he's healed from a broken collarbone. (AP/Frank Augstein)

