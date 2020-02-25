Doug Marrone has no date in mind to make a QB choice

Jaguars owner Shad Khan described the presence of Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew on the roster as an “embarrassment of riches” at quarterback for the 2020 season.

Head coach Doug Marrone didn’t use quite the same words when assessing the makeup of the depth chart. Marrone said “it’s not a bad situation” because both quarterbacks have shown they can win games in the NFL.

Marrone said that the two quarterbacks will compete with the hope that “hopefully someone will change themselves or separate themselves and that the team can see it.” The head coach wasn’t prepared to put any timeline on letting that play out.

“When do you make that decision? There’s not really a date,” Marrone said, via CBSSports.com. “It’s not really going to happen until we start playing, in the preseason, because for me, at that position, one of the things that’s important is that the players can see who the best player is. You have an obligation to everyone in that locker room that you’re putting the best player out there,” Marrone said.

The last part suggests that Foles won’t have any edge because of the $15.125 million he’s guaranteed to make during the 2020 season and that’s probably for the best given the way the two players performed during the 2019 season.