The Jaguars were much more competitive against the Packers than most people thought they’d be, but the end result was still the same as it was every other time they’ve taken the field since Week 1.

Jacksonville led 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, but the Packers drove for a touchdown and the Jaguars couldn’t get anything done offensively on their two final possessions of a 24-20 loss. They are now 1-8 on the season and have lost their last two games by a total of six points.

Head coach Doug Marrone gave a pretty graphic explanation of how it feels to be on that kind of losing streak.

“Every time you play and lose, for me, I’m not going to talk about anybody else, there’s something that’s in my soul that just gets f—ing ripped out,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “So, that’s how I feel. So it doesn’t matter if it’s this game or the other seven before it, and it’s something that you can’t replace. At least that’s how I feel.”

The Jaguars will host the Steelers next weekend and a visit from the NFL’s only unbeaten team may not be the soul-restoring salve that Marrone requires.

Doug Marrone: Losing makes it feel like my soul is getting ripped out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk