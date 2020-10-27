Doug Marrone knows his firing “can happen” with way Jaguars are playing

Doug Marrone remains the Jaguars’ head coach, but only owner Shad Khan knows for how much longer.

The Jaguars have lost six in a row, tying an NFL record by allowing at least 30 points for a sixth consecutive game.

If Khan was going to fire Marrone during the season, Monday seemed the day to do it with Jacksonville heading into its bye week. Khan didn’t.

“I think that any time you’re losing like this, and you’re not performing well on Sundays, I think it’s naive [to think it can’t happen]. It can happen,” Marrone said Monday, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “I just work and do the best job I can for the coaches and players.

“That’s just what this game is. Work as hard as you possibly can, and at the end of the day, you have to hold your head up high knowing that you did everything you possibly could to try to win games while at the same time know that you did your best for the coaches and the players.”

Marrone, who kept his job after rumors of his firing following a 6-10 season in 2019, is 25-35, including the postseason, since taking over during the 2016 season. It seems like forever ago that the Jaguars were one game from the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville has lost 12 of its past 15 games, with 10 of the losses by double digits.

“I can tell you this: We all feel bad,” Marrone said. “The one thing you know, that’s out there on the field, is that they are playing as hard as they can. We’re just not making the plays we need to make. That’s on all of us. That starts with me.”

